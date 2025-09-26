Durga Puja in Bangladesh: Celebrations Amid Security Vigilance

In Bangladesh, Hindus are poised to celebrate Durga Puja, their largest religious festival, amidst heightened security measures. Spanning from September 28 to October 2, the celebrations will unfold with beautifully adorned idols of Goddess Durga installed in worship halls across the country. This year sees an increase to 33,355 pujas, marking a rise of approximately 1,000 from last year, according to Hindu leaders.

However, the run-up to the festivities has not been without tension, as incidents of vandalism against Durga idols and temples have been reported in several districts, including Kustia, Chittagong, and Kurigram. At a news conference, Jayanta Kumar Deb, president of the Metropolitan Public Puja Committee in Dhaka, stated, 'Law enforcement agencies have responded promptly, detaining several suspects. We wish for a peaceful puja free from such attacks.'

Deb emphasized the need for a broader societal shift, saying, 'Ending violence requires more than law enforcement action; it calls for a collective social awakening and resistance against discrimination. Ensuring security during the five days of Durga Puja is not enough. For a truly non-communal Bangladesh, we need consistent security and justice year-round.'

The Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council has laid out a 22-point guideline to help organisers collaborate with authorities to maintain festival security. They have also called for retracting unsubstantiated harassment cases against minority leaders and individuals. Bashudeb Dhar, President of the National Puja Celebration Council, recalled last year's disruptions post the August 5 student uprising and assured that this year, following meetings with high-level security officials, adequate measures have been promised to ensure a safe celebration.

Amidst these challenges, Dhakeshwari Temple, a landmark of Hindu heritage named after the Goddess of Dhaka and central to the celebrations, stands as a symbol of cultural unity. 'Puja belongs to us, but its celebration is for everyone, reflecting the heritage of Bangladesh,' Dhar remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)