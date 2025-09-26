Netanyahu's UN Address Unleashes Protests Amid Diplomatic Campaign

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened the proceedings on the fourth day of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, as the first speaker. His address, amidst the resumption of the General Debate in New York, coincided with demonstrations outside the United Nations headquarters, signaling solidarity with Palestine.

As Netanyahu took the stage, a notable walkout by several delegates underscored the tone of his controversial speech. He began by addressing the plight of hostages held in Gaza, a gesture seen in prior UNGA appearances. Displaying a map, Netanyahu accused Iran of establishing a "terror axis" and detailed Israeli military operations, including assassinations, while claiming Israel's influence over the Middle East terrain.

Recalling a past operation in Lebanon, Netanyahu commented on Israel's communication tactics with Hezbollah, further emphasizing Israeli military prowess. Despite facing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for alleged war crimes, he cited successful missions against adversaries like Hezbollah's leader, senior Hamas figures, and Iranian scientists, along with taking credit for the political downfall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad.

Netanyahu's New York visit spurred demonstrations supporting Palestine during his UN address alongside global leaders from Pakistan, China, Ireland, and Greece. Parallelly, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office launched a public diplomacy initiative in New York, deploying large-scale billboards and mobile ads adorned with the phrase "Remember October 7," strategically set near the United Nations and Times Square.

This campaign aims to amplify the impact of Hamas-led attacks and highlight the ongoing hostage ordeal in Gaza, urging global leadership to acknowledge Hamas's violent acts. The initiative, organized by the PMO and the Prime Minister's spokesperson unit, directed public attention to the brutality that continues under Hamas's grip.

These billboards and truck advertisements featured the English slogan "Remember October 7" and included a QR code linking to detailed documentation of the 2023 Hamas attack, which resulted in the casualties of about 1,200 Israelis and over 200 others. "The public diplomacy effort has been significantly reinforced during the Prime Minister's current visit," the Prime Minister's Office stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)