Left Menu

Netanyahu and Pezeshkian Clash Over Iran at UNGA

At the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu praised joint military operations with the U.S. against Iran, while Iranian President Pezeshkian condemned Israeli actions in Palestinian territories. Netanyahu urged for snapback sanctions on Iran, whereas Pezeshkian insisted Iran never sought nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:39 IST
Netanyahu and Pezeshkian Clash Over Iran at UNGA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York (Photo/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On the fourth day of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the podium as the day's first speaker, highlighting joint Israeli and American operations during a 12-day conflict with Iran in June. He claimed the campaign dealt a severe blow to Tehran's military capabilities, despite heavy civilian casualties.

Netanyahu praised the unprecedented nature of the operation, describing how Israeli fighter pilots, alongside American B-2 pilots, bombed Iran's nuclear sites. He lauded U.S. President Donald Trump for his decisive actions, restating their commitment to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Netanyahu called for the restoration of snapback sanctions on Iran, warning against allowing Iran to rebuild its military nuclear capacity. His statements came shortly after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian defended Iran's nuclear stance before the assembly, asserting that Iran never sought a nuclear bomb and criticizing Israel's actions in Palestinian territories.

Pezeshkian accused Israel of using force over diplomacy, particularly in its occupation of Palestinian land, and condemned the idea of a 'greater Israel'. He claimed that Israel and its allies have abandoned diplomatic means for forceful imposition, branding their strategy as peace through strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
London Stocks Surge Amid Banking and Consumer Gains

London Stocks Surge Amid Banking and Consumer Gains

 Global
2
Heroic Healthcare Efforts: Tribal Woman Safely Delivers Baby in Remote Village

Heroic Healthcare Efforts: Tribal Woman Safely Delivers Baby in Remote Villa...

 India
3
Urgent Call to Protect the Fragile Himalayas from Chardham Development Risks

Urgent Call to Protect the Fragile Himalayas from Chardham Development Risks

 India
4
B Shivadhar Reddy Appointed as Telangana's New Director General of Police

B Shivadhar Reddy Appointed as Telangana's New Director General of Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025