Netanyahu and Pezeshkian Clash Over Iran at UNGA

On the fourth day of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the podium as the day's first speaker, highlighting joint Israeli and American operations during a 12-day conflict with Iran in June. He claimed the campaign dealt a severe blow to Tehran's military capabilities, despite heavy civilian casualties.

Netanyahu praised the unprecedented nature of the operation, describing how Israeli fighter pilots, alongside American B-2 pilots, bombed Iran's nuclear sites. He lauded U.S. President Donald Trump for his decisive actions, restating their commitment to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Netanyahu called for the restoration of snapback sanctions on Iran, warning against allowing Iran to rebuild its military nuclear capacity. His statements came shortly after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian defended Iran's nuclear stance before the assembly, asserting that Iran never sought a nuclear bomb and criticizing Israel's actions in Palestinian territories.

Pezeshkian accused Israel of using force over diplomacy, particularly in its occupation of Palestinian land, and condemned the idea of a 'greater Israel'. He claimed that Israel and its allies have abandoned diplomatic means for forceful imposition, branding their strategy as peace through strength.

