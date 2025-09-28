Jaishankar Champions Global Workforce, Emerging Trade Models in Dynamic World

During a panel discussion organized by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the need for nations to respond adeptly to global challenges by fostering technological advancements, multi-polarity, and self-reliance. Speaking under the theme 'At The Heart of Development - Aid, Trade & Technology', he emphasized how large countries like India must build capacities to maintain self-reliance.

Dr. Jaishankar stressed the importance of creating a global workforce, urging countries not to shy away from the demographic realities that demand an efficient workforce model spread over a distributed global workplace. This was a call to action for the international economy to adapt and produce a workforce strategy that meets evolving needs.

Turning to trade, he pointed out the increase in smoother trade interfaces despite existing challenges, forecasting new and diverse trade arrangements between countries. He suggested that geopolitical shifts, driven by technology and connectivity, would compel nations to explore new partnerships rapidly reshaping the global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)