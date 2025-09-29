Netanyahu Engages Influencers in Strategizing for Israel's Future

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened with US influencers in New York post his UN General Assembly address. He engaged in discussions at the Israeli Consulate concerning contemporary challenges, outreach initiatives, and the profound influence of social media on dialogue surrounding Israel.

Netanyahu stressed the significance of purpose, particularly when anchored in the survival and prosperity of the Jewish community. He underscored the necessity of combating waves of hatred and misinformation, rallying his audience to take an active stance.

This assembly marks part of broader efforts to strengthen support and articulate Israel's challenges and strategies in a rapidly evolving global landscape.