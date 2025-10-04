India-China Trust: Verify Before Confidence, Warns Expert

As India navigates its complex relationship with neighboring China, experts are urging a cautious approach. Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, a leading authority in Chinese Studies, stresses the importance of verification prior to trust, especially in light of recent tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

In an interview, Kondapalli elaborated on China's inconsistent actions concerning terrorism. Despite pledges to combat cross-border terrorism, Beijing reportedly shared sensitive intelligence with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and continues to support Islamabad in international forums. This has heightened Indian skepticism toward Chinese intentions.

The Chinese announcement of a large dam project on the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra River, despite India's environmental concerns, further exacerbates tensions. High-profile visits by Indian officials to China have been met with strategic counteractions by Beijing, casting doubt on the prospect of normalizing bilateral ties.

