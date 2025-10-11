Left Menu

India Boosts Healthcare and Trade Ties with Afghanistan

India has announced multiple healthcare projects in Afghanistan, including hospitals and diagnostic centers, strengthening ties amid Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi's visit. Both nations agreed on enhanced trade, with India gifting ambulances and offering scholarships, marking significant bilateral cooperation since the Taliban's takeover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 07:24 IST
India Boosts Healthcare and Trade Ties with Afghanistan
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday that India will be implementing several healthcare initiatives in Afghanistan. These include establishing a Thalassemia and modern diagnostic center in Kabul, upgrading the heating system at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, and constructing a new 30-bed hospital in Kabul's Bagrami district.

In addition, India is to build an Oncology Centre, a Trauma Centre in Kabul, and five Maternity Health Clinics across the provinces of Paktika, Khost, and Paktia. In a show of goodwill, India has gifted 20 ambulances to Afghanistan. Scholarships will continue to be offered to Afghan students under the e-ICCR scholarship scheme to aid capacity building.

This announcement coincides with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India, marking the first high-level delegation from Afghanistan since the Taliban's 2021 takeover. The visit focused on enhancing economic cooperation, with both parties agreeing to establish a trade committee. Discussions highlighted the potential for increased trade, business, and investment.

Afghan FM Muttaqi also held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, discussing a range of key issues from economic to regional security. Jaishankar confirmed India's pledge to increase their embassy's technical presence in Kabul, alongside strengthening the India-Afghanistan Air Freight Corridor, aiming to bolster direct trade routes.

The bilateral engagement was marked by the symbolic handing over of five ambulances by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Muttaqi, emphasizing India's commitment as a supportive neighbor to Afghanistan's development and growth.

TRENDING

1
BJP MP Urges Backwards Classes in Telangana to Challenge Congress After High Court Stay on Reservation Order

BJP MP Urges Backwards Classes in Telangana to Challenge Congress After High...

 India
2
Pharma Owner Arrested Following Tragic Cough Syrup Deaths in Madhya Pradesh

Pharma Owner Arrested Following Tragic Cough Syrup Deaths in Madhya Pradesh

 India
3
Indian MPs Engage with Diaspora in NYC as UNGA Session Highlights India's Global Role

Indian MPs Engage with Diaspora in NYC as UNGA Session Highlights India's Gl...

 United States
4
Trump Announces Sweeping Tariffs on Chinese Goods Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

Trump Announces Sweeping Tariffs on Chinese Goods Amid Escalating Trade Tens...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025