Indian MPs Engage with Diaspora in NYC as UNGA Session Highlights India's Global Role

In a significant diplomatic outreach, a cross-party parliamentary delegation from India, headed by Lok Sabha MP and BJP stalwart PP Chaudhary, interacted with the Indian diaspora in New York City on Friday. This dialogue was part of a broader effort to engage with the Indian American community in the area, with delegation members including MPs like Captain Brijesh Chowta and Nishikant Dubey.

The delegation's visit to New York, which began on October 7, aligns with India's participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. The first non-official parliamentary group, consisting of 15 MPs from various political backgrounds, underscores India's commitment to parliamentary diplomacy and its expanding global influence.

During the UNGA session, Chaudhary positioned India as a proponent of democratic values, notably criticising Pakistan's human rights record. He highlighted India's constitutional principles, inspired by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, while affirming Jammu and Kashmir as integral to India. His remarks aimed to counter Pakistan's use of UN platforms for political ends.

(With inputs from agencies.)