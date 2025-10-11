Tragedy at Nova: PTSD's Lingering Shadows

In the aftermath of the tragic suicide of Roy Shalev, a key member and co-organiser of the Nova Festival, the issue of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is being thrust back into focus. Shalev's death has reignited discussions about the mental health ramifications still plaguing survivors of the horrific October 7 massacre, where 378 people were killed by Hamas terrorists.

The Nova community, in response to Shalev's passing, expressed profound devastation. "Roy was one of the pillars of the community, and his death is devastating news for us," they stated. The community emphasized the ongoing struggles faced by those suffering from PTSD since the tragedy, urging people to remain alert to signs of psychological distress. They implore the public to report individuals in need of help to authorities or mental health services promptly.

The toll of PTSD in the aftermath of these events has claimed 41 lives, many of whom were soldiers who first witnessed the massacres at Nova and nearby kibbutzim. Experts warn of a national emergency as more individuals are at risk. Mental health professionals continue to advocate for increased awareness and support for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)