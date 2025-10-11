Left Menu

Tragedy at Nova: PTSD's Lingering Shadows

In the wake of Roy Shalev's suicide, a co-organiser of the tragic Nova Festival, the spotlight is back on PTSD’s devastating impact on survivors of the October 7 massacre. The Nova community mourns the loss and urges vigilance and support for victims and families afflicted with mental health struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:32 IST
Tragedy at Nova: PTSD's Lingering Shadows
PTSD claiming the lives of October 7 survivors (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In the aftermath of the tragic suicide of Roy Shalev, a key member and co-organiser of the Nova Festival, the issue of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is being thrust back into focus. Shalev's death has reignited discussions about the mental health ramifications still plaguing survivors of the horrific October 7 massacre, where 378 people were killed by Hamas terrorists.

The Nova community, in response to Shalev's passing, expressed profound devastation. "Roy was one of the pillars of the community, and his death is devastating news for us," they stated. The community emphasized the ongoing struggles faced by those suffering from PTSD since the tragedy, urging people to remain alert to signs of psychological distress. They implore the public to report individuals in need of help to authorities or mental health services promptly.

The toll of PTSD in the aftermath of these events has claimed 41 lives, many of whom were soldiers who first witnessed the massacres at Nova and nearby kibbutzim. Experts warn of a national emergency as more individuals are at risk. Mental health professionals continue to advocate for increased awareness and support for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Activist Alleges Political Involvement in Attack, Demands Investigation

Activist Alleges Political Involvement in Attack, Demands Investigation

 India
2
Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

 India
3
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
4
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025