Nepali Congress Leader Deuba Calls for Peace and Fair Elections Amid Political Unrest

Sher Bahadur Deuba, former Nepali Prime Minister and Congress President, urges the government to ensure peace and security for the March 2026 elections. He warns that the current environment is not conducive for fair voting, calling for urgent government intervention to restore democratic processes and safeguard Nepal's constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:29 IST
Former Nepali Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant public address, Sher Bahadur Deuba, the former Prime Minister of Nepal and President of the Nepali Congress, has urged the government to prioritize peace and security ahead of the country's parliamentary elections slated for March 5, 2026. This appeal comes amid concerns that the current environment undermines the possibility of a free and fair electoral process.

Deuba criticized the dissolution of the House of Representatives as unconstitutional while stressing the need for a conducive atmosphere for the upcoming elections. "The essential guarantee of peace and security, necessary for fair elections, is absent," he articulated, signaling apprehension over the demoralization of security agencies and its potential impact on the democratic framework.

Amid echoes of past violence that saw public and private properties targeted, Deuba demanded accountability and legal action against those responsible. He also called for unity within the Nepali Congress and collaboration with other democratic forces to protect the constitution in these critical times, reflecting on his leadership journey since 2016.

