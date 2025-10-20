Left Menu

Trump Proposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Putin Demands Donetsk Surrender

US President Donald Trump suggested a ceasefire in Ukraine, advocating for each side to hold current positions. Russian President Vladimir Putin demands full control of Donetsk from Ukraine to end the conflict, highlighting persistent tensions and unresolved territorial disputes.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that he did not discuss the strategically critical Donetsk region with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their recent White House meeting. Trump emphasized the financial benefits America gets from its NATO alliances, asserting the country's intention to save lives rather than exert control over territories.

In his remarks aboard Air Force One, Trump advised Ukraine to relinquish the disputed territory of Donetsk and pursue peace. He suggested a ceasefire at existing battle lines, implying that the complexities of territorial arrangements render further negotiations premature, but possible in the future.

Contrastingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated his demand for Kyiv to cede Donetsk, seeking a full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the region as a precondition for peace. Despite Trump's optimism, officials disclosed that Putin remains steadfast in his objectives, leaving the conflict unresolved. The region has been a focal point of Russian aggression since 2014.

Latest News

