Left Menu

Activists Unite for Freedom: Afghan United Front Calls for Sovereignty

In an Afghan United Front meeting, activists from Pashtun, Baloch, Sindhi, and Kashmiri communities reaffirmed their fight for independence from Pakistan. They criticized Pakistan's use of madrassas for ideological indoctrination and highlighted regional exploitation and oppression, calling for unified resistance till sovereign rights are achieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:26 IST
Activists Unite for Freedom: Afghan United Front Calls for Sovereignty
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant online meeting hosted by the Afghan United Front, key political and human rights activists from the Pashtun, Baloch, Sindhi, and Kashmiri communities renewed their pledge to fight for their regions' independence and freedom from Pakistani control, as shared by PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza on X.

The activists expressed criticism towards the Pakistani government, claiming it uses educational institutions, media, and religious seminaries (madrassas) as tools for ideological indoctrination. They noted that during General Zia-ul-Haq's rule from 1977 to 1988, the number of madrassas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soared from 89 to almost 10,000 registered entities. This shift, according to the participants, aimed not only to impose a rigid Islamist framework in Afghanistan but also to undermine Pashtun nationalism within Pakistan.

Pashtun representatives asserted that the creation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the concept of 'Pashtunistan' were strategies to fracture the Pashtun identity, deeply linked to Afghan culture. They raised concerns about the selective occurrence of terrorism acts in Pakistan, questioning why Punjab, where extremist leadership is based, often remains unaffected.

The Sindhi delegates highlighted enduring economic and political exploitation, despite Sindh's significant contributions to Pakistan's economy through GDP, gas, and oil production. They emphasized the absence of Sindhis in high-ranking military roles and pointed to vast local coal reserves that have not benefited the local population.

Baloch speakers clarified their stance as freedom fighters rather than separatists, condemning what they described as an occupation by Pakistan, ongoing military operations, and human rights abuses. Kashmiri voices called for a unified front among all oppressed groups under Pakistani governance, stressing the need for collective action to achieve freedom and justice.

The meeting concluded on a note of solidarity, with participants reaffirming their commitment to the ongoing struggle for self-determination, dignity, and independence, aiming for the liberation of all oppressed regions from Pakistani dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal Pradesh's Sporting Renaissance: 'PEMA 3.0' Initiative Powers Talent Growth

Arunachal Pradesh's Sporting Renaissance: 'PEMA 3.0' Initiative Powers Talen...

 India
2
Hatsun Agro Profits Surge Over 70% Amid Strong Dairy Sales

Hatsun Agro Profits Surge Over 70% Amid Strong Dairy Sales

 India
3
Hatsun Agro's Impressive Profit Surge

Hatsun Agro's Impressive Profit Surge

 India
4
China and Germany: Steering Bilateral Relations

China and Germany: Steering Bilateral Relations

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025