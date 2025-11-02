Canada and Philippines Forge Defense Pact Amidst South China Sea Tensions

In a strategic move to fortify regional security, Canada and the Philippines are set to sign a pivotal defense agreement allowing for joint battle-readiness drills. This development comes as tensions continue to escalate in the disputed South China Sea, with both nations vocal about China's assertive actions in the region.

This defense collaboration aligns with Canada's broader efforts, alongside other Western nations, to boost military presence in the Indo-Pacific. The initiative supports the rule of law and promotes trade and investment, resonating with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s push for stronger defense partnerships against a dominant China.

The agreement, scheduled for signing by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty, provides a legal framework for hosting each other's military forces. It marks the latest in a series of pacts under Marcos Jr.'s administration, reflecting the Philippines' strategic defense realignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)