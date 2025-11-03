Left Menu

Bhutan's Royal Vision: Global Peace Prayer Festival Launches

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay highlights Bhutan's Global Peace Prayer Festival, inspired by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's vision for global peace tied to the 70th birthday of Bhutan's former monarch. The event features collaboration with Indian spiritual leaders and involvement of sacred relics.

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

The Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, announced on Monday that the inaugural Global Peace Prayer Festival is a realization of the royal vision of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The festival, aligning with the 70th birthday of the former monarch, underscores the importance of peace in a troubled world.

Speaking with ANI, Tobgay emphasized the global need for peace, which the festival seeks to address through a profound ceremony grounded in Bhutan's Vajrayana Buddhist traditions. The Prime Minister noted Bhutan's unique position as the last surviving Vajrayana kingdom, with plans to establish the country as an international hub for this spiritual heritage.

The festival is also marked by significant cooperation with India. Indian spiritual masters are participating, and sacred relics of Lord Buddha will be brought to Thimphu with Prime Minister Modi's approval. This effort strengthens cultural ties, echoing historical collaborations, as seen in the construction of Bhutanese monasteries on Indian soil.

