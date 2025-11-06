Left Menu

Twin Attacks Expose Balochistan's Security Fragility

Two separate attacks in Balochistan highlighted security challenges as unidentified assailants targeted a police station in Kachhi and a security checkpoint in Quetta, raising concerns over the region's defense readiness and ongoing neglect of security needs.

Updated: 06-11-2025 13:13 IST
Twin Attacks Expose Balochistan's Security Fragility
Representational Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a stark reminder of Balochistan's fragile security landscape, unknown gunmen executed two separate attacks on Tuesday evening, one in Kachhi district and another in Quetta, Dawn reported. These incidents underscore significant concerns regarding the region's security preparedness and persistent governmental neglect.

At the Khattan Police Station in Kachhi district, approximately 20 heavily armed assailants targeted the outpost, located in a converted Livestock Department building after levies personnel merged into the police force. The attackers overpowered the facility, setting records and furniture ablaze, and looting weapons, including an SMG, a G-3 rifle, a mobile phone, and a motorcycle. Despite former levies personnel being stationed nearby, they could not repel the attack due to the overwhelming number of assailants. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as security forces responded swiftly, initiating a search for the attackers while the Counter Terrorism Department launched a deeper investigation.

In an adjacent threat the same evening, motorcyclists hurled grenades at a security checkpoint on Quetta's Western Bypass. Though the grenades exploded near the post, no casualties occurred. Security personnel returned fire, yet the assailants managed to flee under the cover of night. A subsequent search operation was conducted, as reported by Dawn.

These twin assaults amplify ongoing concerns over insufficient policing resources, fragile security presence in remote areas, and the government's prolonged inability to resolve Balochistan's longstanding grievances, exacerbating the province's instability.

