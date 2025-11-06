Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

In a landmark conversation, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated her nation's unwavering support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion. This assurance came during her first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since she assumed office, as reported by Kyodo News.

The 30-minute dialogue highlighted Japan's commitment to aiding Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts. Takaichi expressed strong support for Ukraine's quest for a just and lasting peace, reflecting Japan's diplomatic stance on global stability. President Zelenskyy extended his gratitude for Japan's significant contributions thus far.

The leaders further discussed key issues of security and development cooperation, emphasizing their shared understanding of the global threats posed by Russia's actions. Consistent with its alignment with the United States and Group of Seven allies, Japan has imposed economic sanctions on Russia, reinforcing a global position against aggression.

Since taking office on October 21, Takaichi has participated in global discussions on Ukraine, illustrating Japan's dedication to maintaining international peace and imposing sanctions on Russia. Recently, Japan announced initiatives to assist Ukraine in addressing landmine challenges, prepare demining staff, and improve support services for victims, a move welcomed by Zelenskyy.

In a subsequent conversation, Takaichi engaged with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, expressing a desire to enhance bilateral relations and deepen cooperation on security and economic matters. Together, they committed to maintaining a free, open, and stable international order.

