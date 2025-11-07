Left Menu

Unveiled Secrets: How a Nixed Strike Could Have Changed Histories

Former CIA officer Richard Barlow revealed a thwarted covert mission by India and Israel in the 1980s aimed at sabotaging Pakistan's nuclear ambitions. He criticized the decision to dismiss the plan, hinting it might have prevented future nuclear developments and geopolitical tensions in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:53 IST
Unveiled Secrets: How a Nixed Strike Could Have Changed Histories
Former CIA officer Richard Barlow who was part of the intelligence agency as a counterproliferation officer during Pakistan's clandestine nuclear activities in the 1980s (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid revelation, ex-CIA operative Richard Barlow disclosed the existence of a covert plan in the early 1980s by India and Israel to target Pakistan's Kahuta nuclear site. The aim was to curb Islamabad's burgeoning atomic program, an action that Barlow believes could have mitigated future geopolitical tensions.

During his interview with ANI, Barlow clarified that he had become aware of the ambitious plan through intelligence channels. However, he noted that he wasn't in government service during that timeframe, thus distancing himself from any direct involvement. Barlow lamented the Indian government's decision to quash the plan, remarking on the missed opportunity to address burgeoning nuclear threats.

Barlow further highlighted the intricate geopolitical chessboard of the era, particularly President Ronald Reagan's administration, which was unlikely to sanction an attack due to delicate relationships concerning the Soviet-Afghan conflict. Pakistan exploited this dependency, using America's need for cooperation in Afghanistan as leverage against any potential military action targeting its nuclear facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Soldier's Sacrifice: Repatriation Amid Ongoing Conflict

A Soldier's Sacrifice: Repatriation Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Israel
2
Bayer CropScience Reports Resilient Profit Growth Amid Challenging Climate

Bayer CropScience Reports Resilient Profit Growth Amid Challenging Climate

 India
3
Bihar's Political Landscape: Leaders Talk Progress While PM Modi Targets Opposition

Bihar's Political Landscape: Leaders Talk Progress While PM Modi Targets Opp...

 India
4
Cardiologist Granted Anticipatory Bail Amid Pension Fraud Allegations

Cardiologist Granted Anticipatory Bail Amid Pension Fraud Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025