Unveiled Secrets: How a Nixed Strike Could Have Changed Histories

In a candid revelation, ex-CIA operative Richard Barlow disclosed the existence of a covert plan in the early 1980s by India and Israel to target Pakistan's Kahuta nuclear site. The aim was to curb Islamabad's burgeoning atomic program, an action that Barlow believes could have mitigated future geopolitical tensions.

During his interview with ANI, Barlow clarified that he had become aware of the ambitious plan through intelligence channels. However, he noted that he wasn't in government service during that timeframe, thus distancing himself from any direct involvement. Barlow lamented the Indian government's decision to quash the plan, remarking on the missed opportunity to address burgeoning nuclear threats.

Barlow further highlighted the intricate geopolitical chessboard of the era, particularly President Ronald Reagan's administration, which was unlikely to sanction an attack due to delicate relationships concerning the Soviet-Afghan conflict. Pakistan exploited this dependency, using America's need for cooperation in Afghanistan as leverage against any potential military action targeting its nuclear facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)