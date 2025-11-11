Global Condolences Pour in After Tragic Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

In the wake of a tragic explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake offered his condolences and solidarity with the people of India. The blast, which struck on Monday evening, resulted in at least eight fatalities and numerous injuries.

President Dissanayake took to social media platform X to express his sadness and solidarity with India, joining a chorus of global leaders in mourning the loss and condemning the violence. Similarly, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar described the incident as 'heartbreaking,' praising rescuers and wishing for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The explosion, which involved a Hyundai i20 car, led to extensive damage and prompted a nationwide alert. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's commitment to exploring 'all possibilities' as multiple agencies joined the investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Both Canadian and US embassies have issued security advisories to their citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)