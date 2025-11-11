Red Fort Blast: PM Modi Vows Justice for Victims in Tragic Delhi Incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with heartfelt sorrow following the devastating blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort, which claimed eight lives and left numerous others injured. Touring Bhutan, Modi assured citizens that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, emphasizing that investigations are already in full swing.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed these sentiments, conveying condolences to the bereaved families and promising a swift and thorough inquiry. During the 'Delhi Defence Dialogue,' Singh reassured the public that findings will be shared transparently, and justice will prevail.

The explosion, which occurred at the Subhash Marg traffic signal on a crowded Monday evening, prompted a swift response from Delhi Police, who registered the case. Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed that all leads are being pursued diligently to uncover the truth behind this high-intensity attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)