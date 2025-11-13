Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Sheikh Hasina Interviews, Press Club Condemns Comments

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner to express serious concern over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's media interactions in India. The development followed condemnatory remarks by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser's spokesperson. These events highlight rising diplomatic tensions and media relations issues between Bangladesh and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:43 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Sheikh Hasina Interviews, Press Club Condemns Comments
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry escalated diplomatic tensions by summoning Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe on Wednesday. Bangladesh expressed serious concern over the Indian government's allowance of media interactions with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This was reported by the state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

The ministry conveyed that harboring a fugitive under trial for crimes against humanity and giving her a platform for promoting hatred and advocating terrorism impedes constructive bilateral relations, according to BSS sources.

In parallel, the Press Club of India condemned remarks by Shafiqul Alam, a former journalist and spokesperson for Bangladesh's Chief Adviser. His Facebook comments criticized journalists interviewing Hasina as 'Western journalists and their Indian bootlicking counterparts', prompting calls for his apology. India's Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Doctors' Deep-Rooted Plot: Unveiling the White-Collar Terror Module

Doctors' Deep-Rooted Plot: Unveiling the White-Collar Terror Module

 India
2
US Sanctions Indian Firm in Crackdown on Iran's Missile Network

US Sanctions Indian Firm in Crackdown on Iran's Missile Network

 United States
3
Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

 Global
4
Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX Pioneer

Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025