Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Sheikh Hasina Interviews, Press Club Condemns Comments

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry escalated diplomatic tensions by summoning Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe on Wednesday. Bangladesh expressed serious concern over the Indian government's allowance of media interactions with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This was reported by the state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

The ministry conveyed that harboring a fugitive under trial for crimes against humanity and giving her a platform for promoting hatred and advocating terrorism impedes constructive bilateral relations, according to BSS sources.

In parallel, the Press Club of India condemned remarks by Shafiqul Alam, a former journalist and spokesperson for Bangladesh's Chief Adviser. His Facebook comments criticized journalists interviewing Hasina as 'Western journalists and their Indian bootlicking counterparts', prompting calls for his apology. India's Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment.

