Brazil Seeks Swift U.S. Response on Trade Tariff Discussions

The Brazilian government is pressing the United States for a swift response to its proposal to resolve a 50% tariff imposed on Brazilian goods. After a meeting in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira shared these developments with the press.

According to Vieira, Brazil made its counterproposal during a video conference involving key ministries and U.S. trade representatives. He highlighted that U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on these discussions, showing eagerness to expedite a resolution.

Rubio highlighted the U.S. interest in reaching a provisional agreement by early December, outlining a roadmap for further negotiations. Meanwhile, at the COP30 in Belem, the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation launched a project to enhance environmental monitoring in the Amazon, supported by R$ 55 million from Brazil's Amazon Fund.

