Left Menu

Brazil Seeks Swift U.S. Response on Trade Tariff Discussions

Brazil urges a speedy response from the U.S. regarding a 50% tariff on its products, expecting an answer soon after discussions in Washington. Meanwhile, the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation announced a substantial project to combat deforestation with financial support from Brazil's Amazon Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:51 IST
Brazil Seeks Swift U.S. Response on Trade Tariff Discussions
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira (Photo: X/@SecRubio). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The Brazilian government is pressing the United States for a swift response to its proposal to resolve a 50% tariff imposed on Brazilian goods. After a meeting in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira shared these developments with the press.

According to Vieira, Brazil made its counterproposal during a video conference involving key ministries and U.S. trade representatives. He highlighted that U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on these discussions, showing eagerness to expedite a resolution.

Rubio highlighted the U.S. interest in reaching a provisional agreement by early December, outlining a roadmap for further negotiations. Meanwhile, at the COP30 in Belem, the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation launched a project to enhance environmental monitoring in the Amazon, supported by R$ 55 million from Brazil's Amazon Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi's Transparency Overhaul: A Push for Ethical Integrity

Sebi's Transparency Overhaul: A Push for Ethical Integrity

 India
2
Operation Ganga Guard: India's Elite Forces Test Readiness on Varanasi's Inland Waters

Operation Ganga Guard: India's Elite Forces Test Readiness on Varanasi's Inl...

 India
3
Bihar verdict has put a 'no entry' board for 'jungle raj'; people have voted for development: BJP chief Nadda.

Bihar verdict has put a 'no entry' board for 'jungle raj'; people have voted...

 India
4
NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Prosperity

NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Prosperity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025