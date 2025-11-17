UAE Seeks Re-election to IMO Council, Reinforces Global Maritime Leadership

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 17 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has officially submitted its candidacy for re-election to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council under Category B. This move underscores the UAE's unwavering commitment to bolstering the global maritime navigation framework by enhancing the safety and security of seas. It also highlights the UAE's active role in crafting international maritime policies.

The UAE's submission is a testament to its global maritime prowess, supported by cutting-edge infrastructure, adaptable legislation, and strategic investments that position it as a leader in maritime sustainability, innovation, and governance. Since joining the IMO in 1980, the UAE has played a significant role in supporting initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and promoting cooperation for safer seas. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, remarked on the country's vision to strengthen its presence in global forums and its contribution to shaping the future of maritime transport.

The maritime sector in the UAE is a crucial economic driver, contributing over AED135 billion to GDP. With 27,000 operating maritime firms and 106 ports managed globally, the UAE is a central hub for trade and logistics services. Led by ports like Jebel Ali, Khalifa, and Fujairah, the UAE handles significant cargo volumes and serves as an innovation leader with smart port advancements. Efforts in maritime sustainability further include projects like the Green Recycling Yards and low-sulfur fuel regulations, aligning with global environmental standards to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

