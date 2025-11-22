Left Menu

Global Spotlight on India's Hidden Buddhist Treasures

The Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD) is hosting an international conference to safeguard India's rural Buddhist sites, aimed at marrying cultural preservation with community upliftment. A pioneering academy devoted to this cause will be established, engaging local communities and global experts alike.

Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD) gilogue (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD) is set to host a significant international discussion aimed at protecting India's lesser-known Buddhist treasures, many of which remain unprotected in rural areas.

On Friday, a pre-event press briefing at WWF-India in New Delhi outlined the agenda for the International Conference on Preservation of Rural Buddhist Heritage (PRBH), taking place from November 28 to 30 at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre. Founded in 2010, ITRHD has become a prominent advocate for heritage-led rural development. The upcoming conference is seen as a crucial step in merging cultural preservation with sustainable development. Notably, the event will announce the establishment of a groundbreaking Academy for Rural Heritage Conservation and Development Training in Nagarjunakonda, Andhra Pradesh.

The Academy, described as the first of its kind globally, will focus on protecting rural Buddhist heritage sites and supporting local communities. ITRHD Chairman SK Misra stated, "Our aim is not only to conserve the physical remnants of India's Buddhist past but to revitalise rural communities that safeguard this legacy." This initiative aims to create a global nexus for research and training, ensuring both preservation and progress.

