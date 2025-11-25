Left Menu

G20 Summit Highlights Rise of Global South's Economic Influence

The G20 Summit in Johannesburg spotlighted the ascendant role of the Global South in global growth. Russia's Maksim Oreshkin emphasized developing nations' influence and outlined ambitious trade goals with Africa, stressing the significance of robust partnerships and sustainable development as key pillars for future global economic frameworks.

Russian flag (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The G20 Summit, recently held in Johannesburg, South Africa, served as a platform for global leaders to address critical issues concerning economic cooperation, sustainable development, and inclusive growth. Among the notables was Russia's Maksim Oreshkin, who shared insights on the evolving economic role of the Global South with TV BRICS.

Oreshkin articulated that the summit's primary agenda was economic expansion, underlining the burgeoning influence of developing nations in the global economy. Citing increased dominance of the Global South in economic growth, he noted the pivotal role of technology, education, and infrastructure development in this paradigm shift.

Emphasizing regional associations, Oreshkin stressed broader global representation at the G20, projecting stronger voices from the global majority. He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to the G20 framework and praised its consensus on pressing global issues, such as food security. Oreshkin also announced ambitious trade expansion with Africa, aiming to double Russian-African mutual trade by 2030, leveraging Russian technological platforms.

