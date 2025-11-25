Left Menu

Trump Announces Upcoming Visit to China Amid Strong US-China Relations

US President Donald Trump plans to visit China in April 2026 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. Following a successful call, both leaders discussed critical issues, reinforcing the strong bilateral ties. Trump's visit to China and hosting Xi in the US emphasize continued collaboration and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:05 IST
Trump Announces Upcoming Visit to China Amid Strong US-China Relations
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at APEC summit, in Busan (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable development, US President Donald Trump revealed plans to visit China in April 2026 following an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Announcing this on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump highlighted the positive rapport between the two leaders during a recent phone call.

The conversation reportedly covered crucial topics such as Ukraine, Russia, and economic issues concerning soybeans and fentanyl. Trump pointed out the success of past agreements and expressed optimism about improving terms for American farmers. The call built upon productive discussions held in South Korea on October 30, underscoring the ongoing efforts to maintain up-to-date and precise agreements.

Emphasizing the strength of US-China relations, Trump stated his intention to host President Xi for a state visit to the United States in 2026. The dialogue also addressed the war in Ukraine, with President Xi advocating for diplomatic efforts to achieve a fair and lasting peace. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi affirmed Japan's collaboration with the US in light of the recent high-level discussions, particularly around regional security concerns such as the Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

