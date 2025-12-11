Modi-Trump Call Strengthens U.S.-India Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed enhancing economic ties and strengthening the India-U.S. partnership. They emphasized cooperation in trade, technology, energy, and defense. Both leaders agreed to address shared challenges, reviewed strategic partnership progress, and sustained momentum in bilateral relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:16 IST
- India
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, focusing on enhancing economic ties at a pivotal moment in their bilateral relations.
Discussions revolved around expanding cooperation in various areas, including trade, critical technologies, energy, and defense, as officials disclosed.
The dialogue highlighted the importance of sustaining momentum and collaboration in the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
