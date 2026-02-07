Left Menu

India and Malaysia Forge Stronger Bonds with New Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Malaysia, expanded OCI card eligibility, and introduced Thiruvalluvar Scholarships for Malaysian students. These efforts, along with a PIO exhibition visit, highlight strengthened India-Malaysia relations and celebrate the contributions of the Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

In a significant move to bolster ties with Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed plans to open a new Indian consulate in the country. This development was announced during his speech to the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, emphasizing stronger bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister also celebrated the Union government's decision to extend Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card eligibility to Malaysian citizens of Indian descent up to the sixth generation, a move lauded as historic. Additionally, Modi introduced the Thiruvalluvar Scholarships for Malaysian students aspiring to pursue studies in India, further cementing educational and cultural ties.

During his visit, Modi toured a special Person of Indian Origin (PIO) History and Heritage Exhibition, underscoring the Indian community's impactful legacy and contributions in Malaysia. The Ministry of External Affairs affirmed that these historical ties form the foundation of India-Malaysia friendship, with Modi's visit aimed at strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

