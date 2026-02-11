India Sets Visionary Agenda as 2026 BRICS Chair

The inaugural BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas gathering of 2026, marking India's tenure as Chair, took place in New Delhi from February 9-10. Leading the meeting was Sudhakar Dalela, India's BRICS Sherpa, alongside Joint Secretary Shambhu L Hakki, the BRICS Sous Sherpa.

Participants included senior delegates from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE, with a joint audience with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on February 10. India unveiled its key priorities under the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.

Throughout various sessions, the meeting highlighted active dialogues on BRICS institutional growth, emphasizing India's 'people-centric' leadership. Cultural exchanges and initiatives in sectors like health, agriculture, and climate change were discussed, fostering continued collaboration. Delegates also experienced cultural landmarks, including the National Crafts Museum and Akshardham Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)