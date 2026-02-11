India Sets Visionary Agenda as 2026 BRICS Chair
India hosted the first BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas meeting in New Delhi under its 2026 Chairship. Key discussions focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. Delegates from Brazil, China, Russia, South Africa, and others appreciated India's proposed priorities and initiatives across various domains including health, energy, and counter-terrorism.
- Country:
- India
The inaugural BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas gathering of 2026, marking India's tenure as Chair, took place in New Delhi from February 9-10. Leading the meeting was Sudhakar Dalela, India's BRICS Sherpa, alongside Joint Secretary Shambhu L Hakki, the BRICS Sous Sherpa.
Participants included senior delegates from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE, with a joint audience with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on February 10. India unveiled its key priorities under the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.
Throughout various sessions, the meeting highlighted active dialogues on BRICS institutional growth, emphasizing India's 'people-centric' leadership. Cultural exchanges and initiatives in sectors like health, agriculture, and climate change were discussed, fostering continued collaboration. Delegates also experienced cultural landmarks, including the National Crafts Museum and Akshardham Temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BRICS
- India
- Chairship
- 2026
- Sherpas
- Innovation
- Sustainability
- Cooperation
- Resilience
- New Delhi
ALSO READ
Reviving Swatch: Innovation, Governance, and a Call for Reform
India's AI Ascent: Pioneering a New Era of Innovation
Crusaders Aim for Super Rugby Dynasty amidst New Innovations
France Shines as Country of Honour at India Design ID 2026: A Celebration of Innovation and Creativity
IDB Lab Invests $8m in AgVentures III to Scale Agtech Innovation