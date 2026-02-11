Left Menu

India Sets Visionary Agenda as 2026 BRICS Chair

India hosted the first BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas meeting in New Delhi under its 2026 Chairship. Key discussions focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:38 IST
The first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas under India's Chairship was held from 9-10 February 2026 in New Delhi. (Photo/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas gathering of 2026, marking India's tenure as Chair, took place in New Delhi from February 9-10. Leading the meeting was Sudhakar Dalela, India's BRICS Sherpa, alongside Joint Secretary Shambhu L Hakki, the BRICS Sous Sherpa.

Participants included senior delegates from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE, with a joint audience with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on February 10. India unveiled its key priorities under the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.

Throughout various sessions, the meeting highlighted active dialogues on BRICS institutional growth, emphasizing India's 'people-centric' leadership. Cultural exchanges and initiatives in sectors like health, agriculture, and climate change were discussed, fostering continued collaboration. Delegates also experienced cultural landmarks, including the National Crafts Museum and Akshardham Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

