Oman's OQ Eyes Indian Aluminium Sector for Strategic Expansion

In a strategic move to boost its aluminium downstream sector, Oman's OQ has identified India as a pivotal market due to robust bilateral relationships and notable growth potential within the Indian aluminium industry, stated Munther Al Rawahi, Project Head of OQ's Ladayan initiative.

Emphasizing Oman's focus, Al Rawahi mentioned that the company is leveraging the successful model adopted in the plastics sector, where 28 Indo-Omani agreements have already been established. The objective is to replicate this success in the aluminium domain.

OQ is enticing investors with both direct and indirect incentives, including discounted raw materials and competitive power tariffs, along with the advantage of Oman's strategic geographical position. The company's Ladayn Program, an industrial ecosystem, is positioned to facilitate investment access to high-value markets with minimal competition.

