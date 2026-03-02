Tensions Escalate as Iran Launches Strikes on US-Israeli Targets

The conflict between the US, Israel, and the Iranian regime sharply escalated on Monday with renewed hostilities. Following a brief lull, Iran unleashed missile and drone attacks against Israel and Gulf states, with a key target being Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility. The facility is crucial to global oil exports, and its attack signifies a bold move in the ongoing tensions.

Iran's IRGC has termed these operations as Operation True Promise. Among the Iranian moves, a picture believed to be of an American pilot from a downed F15 fighter in Kuwait surfaced on Iranian media, highlighting the intense nature of the conflict. Meanwhile, reports from Israel's i24news reveal that Gulf state officials are taken aback by the severity and scale of Iran's retaliation.

This escalation follows previous US-Israeli military operations codenamed Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion against Iranian military installations. With the global community urging restraint, the conflict shows little sign of abating, raising concerns over a potential widespread regional conflict.

