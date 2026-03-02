Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Iran Launches Strikes on US-Israeli Targets

The conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran intensifies as Iran launches missile and drone strikes on Israel and Gulf states, targeting critical facilities. Reports indicate damages and reactions continue despite calls for de-escalation as international leaders express concern over potential regional conflict escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:46 IST
Tensions Escalate as Iran Launches Strikes on US-Israeli Targets
Screengrab of Viral Video of explosion at Ras Tanura (Photo/Viral Video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The conflict between the US, Israel, and the Iranian regime sharply escalated on Monday with renewed hostilities. Following a brief lull, Iran unleashed missile and drone attacks against Israel and Gulf states, with a key target being Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility. The facility is crucial to global oil exports, and its attack signifies a bold move in the ongoing tensions.

Iran's IRGC has termed these operations as Operation True Promise. Among the Iranian moves, a picture believed to be of an American pilot from a downed F15 fighter in Kuwait surfaced on Iranian media, highlighting the intense nature of the conflict. Meanwhile, reports from Israel's i24news reveal that Gulf state officials are taken aback by the severity and scale of Iran's retaliation.

This escalation follows previous US-Israeli military operations codenamed Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion against Iranian military installations. With the global community urging restraint, the conflict shows little sign of abating, raising concerns over a potential widespread regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Unrest Jolts Global Oil and Stock Markets

Middle East Unrest Jolts Global Oil and Stock Markets

 Global
2
Tradition vs. Change: Sabarimala Temple Entry Controversy

Tradition vs. Change: Sabarimala Temple Entry Controversy

 India
3
Eurozone Manufacturing Booms to Four-Year High

Eurozone Manufacturing Booms to Four-Year High

 United Kingdom
4
Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026