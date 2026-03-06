Left Menu

UAE Stands Firm Amid Unprecedented Attacks: Diplomacy and Defense

The UAE remains committed to peace, ready to defend itself amid recent attacks. Diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash highlighted the nation's restraint and diplomatic efforts, despite Iran's aggression. Gargash asserts the UAE's strength and applauds the armed forces, emphasizing military readiness alongside diplomacy.

UAE Presidential Diplomatic Adviser Anwar Gargash (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates reaffirms its dedication to peace and regional stability while being fully prepared to defend its sovereignty. This assertion was made by Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, as reported by Gulf News. During a "Maraya Podcast" episode hosted by Mona Al Raisi, Gargash emphasized the nation's historical approach of restraint and diplomacy, especially in the face of armed conflict.

Gargash disclosed that the UAE recently withstood over 1,000 attacks in a short span, a scale he described as "unprecedented even by military standards." He expressed surprise at Iran's aggressive posture but reiterated the UAE's commitment to protecting its homeland and achievements. "We never anticipated such a war from Iran, yet our resolve to defend is unyielding," affirmed Gargash.

In a report from Gulf News, Gargash clarified that the UAE opposes the current hostilities, preferring diplomatic interventions to prevent war. He noted Iran's growing international isolation amid its military challenges while expressing confidence in the UAE's strengthened resilience post-crisis. Gargash also communicated the nation's steadfastness in safeguarding national milestones and citizens' safety, including foreigners. On social media platform X, he lauded the UAE Armed Forces, particularly the air force and air defense, for their heroic defense. His remarks highlighted the UAE's dual strategy of military vigilance coupled with diplomatic mission. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

