Trump Signals Imminent End to US-Iran Conflict
US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the conflict with Iran would conclude soon, stating significant military progress. In a call with Axios, Trump emphasized the extensive damage inflicted on Iranian forces, despite contradicting timelines presented by his administration about achieving strategic goals.
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the ongoing conflict with Iran would soon conclude, citing a lack of viable targets following a series of military strikes.
In a phone interview with Axios, Trump claimed the campaign had surpassed expectations, suggesting a swift end was imminent and under his control.
Trump's optimistic timeline contrasts with official comments from administration figures, who suggest continued operations until US objectives are fully met in the region.
