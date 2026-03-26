Left Menu

Diplomatic Tug of War: The Role of Islamabad in US-Iran-Israel Stalemate

As tensions rise in West Asia over a US peace proposal rejected by Iran, discussions center around Pakistan's potential as a mediator. Despite Iran's skepticism, diplomatic solutions with immediate ceasefire and multilateral talks are recommended to break the deadlock and address rising global oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:42 IST
Diplomatic Tug of War: The Role of Islamabad in US-Iran-Israel Stalemate
Former Indian Ambassador to Iran Dinkar P Srivastava (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding diplomatic chess game, the potential involvement of Islamabad as a mediator between the US and Iran is under scrutiny. Though some suggest Pakistan could play a key role, former Indian Ambassador to Iran, Dinkar P Srivastava, argues that Iran remains wary of Pakistan, particularly given Pakistan's recent closeness with the US.

Ambassador Srivastava recalls a moment last year when, during an Israeli offensive, Pakistan's General Asim Munir was dining at the White House, an event he believes left Iran cautious of Pakistan's intentions. Dismissed as maximum demands by Iran, the US's 15-point peace proposal, featuring the dismantling of Iran's nuclear and missile facilities, has seen rejection and perpetuates the West Asian stalemate.

Critics argue the ongoing conflict is heavily influencing global oil prices, marking a significant economic impact. Despite the stalemate, the Ambassador highlights Iran's strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz as a demonstration of continued influence. As calls for a diplomatic resolution gain momentum, a multi-layered, cooperative approach is deemed essential for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mexico Drives Forward: New Measures for Motor Transport Industry

Mexico Drives Forward: New Measures for Motor Transport Industry

 Global
2
Argentina's Energy Boom: Doubling Down on LNG and Oil

Argentina's Energy Boom: Doubling Down on LNG and Oil

 United States
3
Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

 India
4
Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026