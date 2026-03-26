Diplomatic Tug of War: The Role of Islamabad in US-Iran-Israel Stalemate

In an unfolding diplomatic chess game, the potential involvement of Islamabad as a mediator between the US and Iran is under scrutiny. Though some suggest Pakistan could play a key role, former Indian Ambassador to Iran, Dinkar P Srivastava, argues that Iran remains wary of Pakistan, particularly given Pakistan's recent closeness with the US.

Ambassador Srivastava recalls a moment last year when, during an Israeli offensive, Pakistan's General Asim Munir was dining at the White House, an event he believes left Iran cautious of Pakistan's intentions. Dismissed as maximum demands by Iran, the US's 15-point peace proposal, featuring the dismantling of Iran's nuclear and missile facilities, has seen rejection and perpetuates the West Asian stalemate.

Critics argue the ongoing conflict is heavily influencing global oil prices, marking a significant economic impact. Despite the stalemate, the Ambassador highlights Iran's strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz as a demonstration of continued influence. As calls for a diplomatic resolution gain momentum, a multi-layered, cooperative approach is deemed essential for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)