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Serena Hotel: Epicenter of Historic Peace Talks

The Serena Hotel in Islamabad is the venue for crucial talks aimed at resolving the Iran war. The hotel's strategic location and robust security make it ideal for such high-stakes discussions. The U.S. Vice President and Iranian officials will attend, with exceptional security measures in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:00 IST
Serena Hotel: Epicenter of Historic Peace Talks

The Serena Hotel in Islamabad, known for its luxury and security, has been chosen as the venue for high-stakes peace talks to end the Iran war. With U.S. Vice President JD Vance and senior Iranian officials in attendance, the capital is under tight security.

The hotel's strategic location near the diplomatic zone and its history of securing high-profile guests have made it a prime choice for the discussions. Former Islamabad police chief Tahir Alam Khan highlights the hotel's effective security measures, attributed to staff comprising mostly retired security officials.

Government sources reveal that the hotel's extensive 15-acre property can accommodate over 150 guests, including both U.S. and Iranian delegations. Multi-layered security checks and strong coordination with state security agencies ensure comprehensive safety during the talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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