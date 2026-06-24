Elevating Ties: U.S. and India Propel Trade Relations Forward

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted the strong bond between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi as they aim to elevate U.S.-India relations, focusing on future technologies and trade. Recent talks in New Delhi marked progress towards a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement, fortifying economic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:15 IST
Elevating Ties: U.S. and India Propel Trade Relations Forward
United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer (Photo/ Video message released by US Embassy to ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to reinforce bilateral relations, United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized the solid rapport between President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders are committed to advancing ties across all dimensions, including trade, as their countries explore future technologies and commerce.

Greer's remarks, released in a video message to ANI, underscored the U.S.'s dedication to fostering a productive, reciprocal economic partnership with India, aimed at mutual growth and prosperity. His visit to New Delhi marked progress in trade discussions, as both nations look to finalize an interim trade agreement aligned with their joint aims from February 2026.

During his official visit from June 22-24, Greer held pivotal discussions with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. The talks focused on enhancing market access, digital trade, and strategic sector cooperation. Both sides acknowledge significant progress, aiming for a balanced agreement that benefits businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.

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