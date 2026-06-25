Devastating Earthquakes Shake Caracas: Thousands Feared Dead

Two powerful earthquakes struck near Caracas, Venezuela, resulting in widespread destruction and a feared death toll in the thousands. Emergency responders are working tirelessly to rescue trapped individuals. With infrastructure damage and power outages, rescue operations face significant challenges. Venezuelans, amidst chaos, are urged to remain united.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thousands Of Venezuelans Were Feared Dead On Thursday After Two Powerful Earthquakes Wreaked Havoc In And Around The Capital Caracas | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:29 IST
Devastating Earthquakes Shake Caracas: Thousands Feared Dead
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Thousands are feared dead following two catastrophic earthquakes that struck near the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. The powerful tremors led to extensive destruction, trapping countless people beneath the ruins of collapsed structures. Rescue operations are underway, with emergency workers racing against time to save lives amidst the unfolding disaster.

The earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit in rapid succession west of Caracas, creating chaos in La Guaira and surrounding regions. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed at least 164 fatalities and nearly 1,000 injuries, as she coordinated with authorities to deploy resources for rescue missions.

As power outages and crumbling infrastructure hinder emergency efforts, an online platform reports over 10,000 individuals remain unaccounted for. International aid is on the horizon, with countries like the U.S. and Russia offering support. Venezuelans continue to sense aftershocks, reflecting on the seismic zone's harrowing history.

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