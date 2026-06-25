Rebuilding Moron: Venezuela's Petrochemical Resilience Post-Quake

Amid the tragedy induced by recent quakes in Venezuela, the Moron Petrochemical Complex has triumphantly restarted following its precautionary shutdown. As the second-largest site in operation, it survived thanks to strategic preventive measures.

The devastation, claiming over 160 lives, shockingly spared most of Venezuela's oil infrastructure, including El Palito refinery near the epicenter. Despite this, evaluations and repairs persist, with hopes of resuming efficient operations soon.

In Moron, emergency services persistently update casualty counts while addressing healthcare needs. Companies like Eni, Repsol, and Chevron maintain operational integrity, showcasing resilience as Venezuela's energy sector navigates these recent upheavals.