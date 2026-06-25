Chaos and Rescue: Venezuela's Earthquake Aftermath

Thousands Of Venezuelans Were Feared Dead On Thursday After Two Powerful Earthquakes Wreaked Havoc In And Around The Capital Caracas

Venezuela was thrown into chaos as twin earthquakes struck near the capital, Caracas, leaving a trail of destruction and heartache. Measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, the quakes demolished buildings and trapped thousands beneath the rubble, with fears growing that the death toll might exceed 10,000.

Volunteers, international rescue teams, and emergency workers are tirelessly digging through the debris in a race against time to find survivors. Meanwhile, interim President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed fatalities and injuries, particularly in areas like La Guaira, which has become a disaster zone.

The response from the global community has been swift, with offers of help pouring in, including from the U.S. and Russia. Despite the grim reality, the spirit of resilience among the locals and first responders remains unbroken as they navigate the aftermath of this natural calamity.