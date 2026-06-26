Germany and India's 'All-Time High' Ties: A New Era of Collaboration

German Ambassador to India, Philip Ackermann, has hailed the current state of Indo-German relations as an 'all-time high,' attributing this to enhanced collaboration in trade, politics, and strategic arenas. In an exclusive interaction with ANI, he spotlighted the achievements of the Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development, noting India's ascendancy as a global renewable energy leader.

Ackermann expressed optimism over the anticipated India-EU Free Trade Agreement, describing it as a 'game changer' for German businesses eager to invest in India. While acknowledging historical slowdowns in defense relations, he highlighted a promising trajectory, especially the ongoing discussions regarding a submarine deal.

He also addressed global geopolitical dynamics, citing a welcomed peace in the Persian Gulf and changes in Ukrainian military strategies. The Ambassador lauded the growing Indian diaspora in Germany and shared his enthusiasm for the ongoing football championship, hopeful for the German team's success despite recent challenges.