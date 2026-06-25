BRICS Energy Ministers Back Stronger Cooperation at India-Led Meeting

The 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting concluded in Gurugram, Haryana, with member countries reaffirming their commitment to deeper cooperation on energy security, sustainability, innovation and resilient infrastructure. Hosted under India's BRICS Chairship for 2026, the meeting brought together Energy Ministers, Vice Ministers and senior officials from BRICS nations to discuss common challenges facing the global energy sector and identify areas where greater collaboration could deliver long-term benefits.

The meeting was held under the broader theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," while the Energy Track adopted the guiding principle of "सर्वेषां ऊर्जम् (Energy for All)." Representatives from international organisations, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) and the New Development Bank (NDB), also participated in the discussions.

Delegates focused on three major priorities that reflected the evolving needs of the global energy sector. The first centred on energy security and sustainability, covering issues such as resilient power systems, diversified energy sources, critical minerals, stronger supply chains, grid modernisation, energy storage and affordable energy supplies. The second addressed energy access and equity, with discussions on expanding access to reliable and affordable energy, promoting clean cooking solutions, improving financing options and supporting emerging and developing economies. The third priority explored technology and innovation, including smart grids, hydrogen value chains, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, biofuels, carbon capture technologies and closer research collaboration among BRICS countries.

The ministers agreed that every country should retain the flexibility to pursue energy policies suited to its own national circumstances, development priorities and available resources. Their discussions concluded with the adoption of the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Joint Communiqué, outlining a shared vision for strengthening cooperation across energy security, sustainable development, technological innovation, infrastructure resilience and capacity building.

Addressing the ministerial session, Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal said energy remains one of the most important drivers of economic growth, social progress and improved living standards. He noted that developing nations require adequate financial resources, technology and policy flexibility to pursue sustainable development while meeting the growing energy needs of their populations. India's approach, he said, continues to be guided by the principle of ensuring energy access for every citizen.

The minister highlighted India's transformation in the power sector over the past decade, stating that the country has become the world's third-largest producer and consumer of electricity. India's installed power generation capacity has reached nearly 540 GW, with non-fossil fuel sources now contributing more than half of the country's installed capacity. He also pointed to the rapid growth of solar power, which has expanded from around 3 GW in 2014 to more than 154 GW today. Government programmes such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana have further accelerated rooftop solar installations while encouraging greater public participation in the clean energy transition.

Looking ahead, India outlined several ambitious goals for the coming decades. The country plans to build more than 400 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2032 while expanding nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047. The minister also noted that India achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending ahead of schedule and continues to play a leading role in global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

One of the key outcomes of India's BRICS Chairship was the launch of the BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids and Energy Storage under the BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform (ERCP). The new centre will function as a collaborative platform where member countries can exchange technical knowledge, share policy experiences, build institutional capacity and jointly develop pilot projects in advanced energy technologies.

The meeting also saw the adoption of the BRICS Guiding Principles on Smart Grids and Energy Storage, which recognise the growing importance of digitally enabled electricity networks capable of supporting renewable energy integration while improving reliability and affordability. Member countries also welcomed progress on the BRICS Joint Report on Hydrogen Value Chains 2026, which is expected to strengthen cooperation on hydrogen technologies, industrial applications, standards and future supply chains.

Another important decision was the approval of updated Terms of Reference for the BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform, providing a stronger institutional framework for research collaboration, technical cooperation and knowledge sharing among BRICS nations.

The outcomes of the ministerial meeting were supported by extensive consultations among senior energy officials held throughout India's Chairship. These discussions helped build consensus across all priority areas and ensured that the final agreements reflected the shared interests of participating countries.

India also organised two side events during the Senior Energy Officials' Meeting focusing on Clean Coal Technologies and Raising Electrical Appliance Standards. These sessions brought together policymakers, industry representatives, researchers and international organisations to exchange practical experiences and discuss new approaches for improving energy efficiency, strengthening energy security and supporting sustainable development.

The Joint Communiqué reaffirmed that energy security remains central to BRICS cooperation and called for stronger, more diversified and transparent energy systems capable of withstanding future disruptions. The ministers agreed that reliable, affordable and sustainable energy is essential for economic development, industrial growth, employment generation and improving living standards.

The document also highlighted the importance of maintaining balanced energy mixes while encouraging cooperation in renewable energy, cleaner fossil fuel technologies, hydrogen, biofuels, energy storage, critical minerals, carbon capture technologies, digitalisation and energy efficiency. Member countries also recognised that adequate and affordable financing will be necessary to support the global energy transition.

Recognising the importance of research and future talent, the ministers supported the organisation of the BRICS Youth Energy Summit during India's Chairship and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding scientific cooperation through the BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform.

The participating countries appreciated India's leadership in hosting the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting and acknowledged its efforts to deepen cooperation among member nations. They also expressed their commitment to continuing collaborative work on secure, affordable, sustainable and resilient energy systems under the BRICS Chairship of the People's Republic of China in 2027.