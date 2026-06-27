Beijing's Skyscraper Tragedy: Light Aircraft Crash Claims Pilot's Life

A Light Aircraft Crash Into Beijings Tallest Building On Friday Killed The Pilot And Injured People Who Were Not On Board

An unexpected aviation tragedy struck Beijing on Friday when a light aircraft crashed into the city’s tallest building, claiming the life of the pilot and injuring 13 individuals nearby. The crash, a rare occurrence in heavily restricted Beijing airspace, prompted a swift medical response and an ongoing investigation by local authorities.

The Chaoyang district government reported that the single-engine aircraft, carrying only the pilot, struck the CITIC Tower—familiarly known as China Zun—located in Beijing's bustling Central Business District. The incident caused a hole in the skyscraper's facade, though damage was limited to two shattered glass panels.

This aviation mishap follows Beijing’s recent ban on unauthorized drone flights, underscoring heightened security concerns. Authorities are currently probing the cause of the crash, the first in the city since a helicopter incident in 2022 resulted in two fatalities.