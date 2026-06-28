Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes: A Nation in Crisis and International Aid Efforts
In the wake of devastating twin earthquakes in Venezuela, the death toll surpassed 1,400 as international rescue efforts intensified. Despite challenges like limited equipment and infrastructure issues, rescuers continue to search for survivors, while political implications loom for interim President Delcy Rodriguez and further U.S. aid is anticipated.
The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela soared to over 1,400 as international rescue teams descended on the nation, scouring hardest-hit coastal regions for survivors.
Efforts are complicated by a lack of equipment and inadequate official response, with over 1,600 foreign rescuers on the ground and more arriving.
The quakes’ aftermath poses political challenges for interim President Delcy Rodriguez, while the U.S. plans additional aid atop the existing $150 million commitment.
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