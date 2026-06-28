Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes: A Nation in Crisis and International Aid Efforts

The Death Toll From Venezuelas Devastating Twin Earthquakes Rose Above

The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela soared to over 1,400 as international rescue teams descended on the nation, scouring hardest-hit coastal regions for survivors.

Efforts are complicated by a lack of equipment and inadequate official response, with over 1,600 foreign rescuers on the ground and more arriving.

The quakes’ aftermath poses political challenges for interim President Delcy Rodriguez, while the U.S. plans additional aid atop the existing $150 million commitment.