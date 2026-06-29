India's Energy Resilience: Navigating the Hormuz Disruption

When geopolitical tensions threatened India's energy supply, the resilience of its diversified energy sourcing strategy was put to the test. Despite the Strait of Hormuz disruption—a key corridor for crude, LPG, and LNG imports—India successfully maintained a steady supply to households and industries.

India's robust energy strategy, built over a decade, included diversifying crude supply from 41 countries. This diversification enabled India to counter reliance on one chokepoint by sourcing alternatives from regions such as Russia, the Atlantic basin, and West Africa.

The country's ability to adapt its refineries to process varied crude grades and increase domestic LPG production ensured uninterrupted supply of essential fuels. While the global market fluctuated, India safeguarded consumer prices, underscoring its commitment to a consumer-first energy policy against formidable odds.