Ireland Cricket Coach Transition: Malan's Exit and Wilson's Entry

Heinrich Malan steps down as Ireland's head cricket coach after a successful tenure marked by unprecedented victories. Malan, who leaves after a triumphant series against India, will be succeeded by Gary Wilson. Wilson, an Irish cricket veteran, will guide the team through upcoming challenges, including World Cup qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ireland Head Coach Heinrich Malan Will Step Down From His Role | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:00 IST
Ireland Cricket Coach Transition: Malan's Exit and Wilson's Entry
Heinrich Malan

In a surprising move, Ireland's head cricket coach, Heinrich Malan, announced he will be stepping down, as revealed by the country's cricket board this Monday. Malan's resignation follows Ireland's historic 2-0 series whitewash against India in the Twenty20 cricket series.

Under Malan's leadership, Ireland achieved remarkable success, including qualifying for three consecutive T20 World Cups and securing notable test victories. Despite having a contract extending into 2027, Malan believes now is the right time to step away.

Taking over the helm is Gary Wilson, an Irish cricket veteran with a rich playing history. Wilson aims to build on Malan's achievements as Ireland readies for the ODI series against Afghanistan, working towards the World Cup qualifiers set for early 2027.

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