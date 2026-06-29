Controversial Punjab Bill Sparks Widespread Criticism for Expanding Executive Powers

The Punjab Control of Habitual Offenders and Anti-Social Behaviour Bill, 2026, proposed by Pakistan's Punjab government, faces backlash for granting extensive powers to executive authorities. Critics argue it undermines judicial oversight and threatens civil liberties. The bill allows actions without court approval, attracting opposition from lawmakers, activists, and civil society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:25 IST
Controversial Punjab Bill Sparks Widespread Criticism for Expanding Executive Powers
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Punjab government is embroiled in controversy over the introduction of a bill granting extensive powers to executive authorities while reportedly undermining judicial oversight, according to a report by Dawn.

The Punjab Control of Habitual Offenders and Anti-Social Behaviour Bill, set for 2026, has been sent to the Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Law. The proposed legislation could enable executive authorities to take significant actions, such as freezing bank accounts and seizing property, based largely on the assessment of an intelligence committee rather than a court conviction, as noted by Dawn.

Critics, including opposition lawmakers, activists, and civil society members, express alarm over the bill. Yousuf Nazar, former head of Citigroup’s emerging markets investments, labeled it as dangerous, arguing it grants excessive discretionary powers to executive committees to impose sanctions without judicial approval. Nazar warns that these actions, including property seizures and surveillance, could be initiated without establishing guilt in a court of law, extending the definition of 'anti-social behavior' and potentially violating civil rights.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026