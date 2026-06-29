Controversial Punjab Bill Sparks Widespread Criticism for Expanding Executive Powers

Pakistan's Punjab government is embroiled in controversy over the introduction of a bill granting extensive powers to executive authorities while reportedly undermining judicial oversight, according to a report by Dawn.

The Punjab Control of Habitual Offenders and Anti-Social Behaviour Bill, set for 2026, has been sent to the Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Law. The proposed legislation could enable executive authorities to take significant actions, such as freezing bank accounts and seizing property, based largely on the assessment of an intelligence committee rather than a court conviction, as noted by Dawn.

Critics, including opposition lawmakers, activists, and civil society members, express alarm over the bill. Yousuf Nazar, former head of Citigroup’s emerging markets investments, labeled it as dangerous, arguing it grants excessive discretionary powers to executive committees to impose sanctions without judicial approval. Nazar warns that these actions, including property seizures and surveillance, could be initiated without establishing guilt in a court of law, extending the definition of 'anti-social behavior' and potentially violating civil rights.