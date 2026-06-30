Quad Foreign Ministers Set to Convene in Philippines Amid Rising Indo-Pacific Tensions

The Quad nations are reinforcing their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, as the foreign ministers of India, the United States, Japan, and Australia prepare to meet in the Philippines. This meeting is slated for the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila, set for July 20-22.

U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, highlighted the importance of the upcoming discussion during a session at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit. He indicated that this gathering will further build on previous Quad engagements, aiming to address pressing regional challenges and strengthen ties among the member countries.

The assembly in Manila will precede another ministerial meeting in Australia. At the core of these strategic talks is the enhancement of naval and maritime capabilities, a priority announced in a recent Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. These efforts underscore a collective stance to address regional security issues and foster collaboration with allies, particularly in light of geopolitical pressures and China's growing influence.