Global Outcry Against China's 'Ethnic Unity Law' Intensifies at UNHRC Event

In a side event at the 62nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, legal experts and human rights advocates voiced strong objections to China's new 'Ethnic Unity Law.' The legislation, they argued, poses a risk to the cultural identity and fundamental rights of Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other ethnic minorities, potentially broadening Beijing's reach of transnational repression, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Organized by the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, the discussion featured insights from representatives of the International Campaign for Tibet, the World Uyghur Congress, and the CTA. The event saw participation from diplomats of 17 UN member states, NGO representatives, journalists, and Tibetan activists. Speaking on behalf of the Dalai Lama, Thinlay Chukki emphasized the growing international criticism of the law. She noted that both the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and several UN Special Rapporteurs have raised alarms about the legislation's violation of international human rights and its adverse impact on ethnic communities. Notably, the European Parliament and the Czech Republic have passed resolutions condemning the law while calling for sanctions against officials responsible for its enactment.

Chukki advocated for international resolutions to be accompanied by tangible accountability actions. She called on UN treaty bodies to thoroughly scrutinize China's adherence to its human rights commitments and encouraged civil society groups to provide shadow reports that detail the law's ramifications. According to the CTA, heightened international surveillance is essential to counter alleged cultural assimilation initiatives in Tibet. Panellist Bhuchung K. Tsering pointed out Beijing's strategies aimed at altering Tibetan identity, such as introducing boarding schools, imposing restrictions on Tibetan-language education, and modifying traditional place names. These steps, he suggested, intend to sever future generations from their religious, historical, and cultural roots.

During the panel, a Chinese representative defended the legislative framework as a constitutional effort to promote ethnic unity and equal rights, dismissing allegations of repression. In contrast, Chukki argued against these assertions, pointing to persistent curbs on religious and linguistic freedoms, forced relocations, arbitrary detentions, and the destruction of monasteries, as documented by the CTA. (ANI)