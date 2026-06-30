Global Outcry Against China's 'Ethnic Unity Law' Intensifies at UNHRC Event

Experts and advocates at a UN Human Rights Council event criticize China's 'Ethnic Unity Law' for threatening Tibetan and Uyghur rights. They call for international accountability, citing cultural assimilation and expanded repression beyond borders. The law faces condemnation from global entities, urging stronger international oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:04 IST
Global Outcry Against China's 'Ethnic Unity Law' Intensifies at UNHRC Event
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a side event at the 62nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, legal experts and human rights advocates voiced strong objections to China's new 'Ethnic Unity Law.' The legislation, they argued, poses a risk to the cultural identity and fundamental rights of Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other ethnic minorities, potentially broadening Beijing's reach of transnational repression, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Organized by the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, the discussion featured insights from representatives of the International Campaign for Tibet, the World Uyghur Congress, and the CTA. The event saw participation from diplomats of 17 UN member states, NGO representatives, journalists, and Tibetan activists. Speaking on behalf of the Dalai Lama, Thinlay Chukki emphasized the growing international criticism of the law. She noted that both the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and several UN Special Rapporteurs have raised alarms about the legislation's violation of international human rights and its adverse impact on ethnic communities. Notably, the European Parliament and the Czech Republic have passed resolutions condemning the law while calling for sanctions against officials responsible for its enactment.

Chukki advocated for international resolutions to be accompanied by tangible accountability actions. She called on UN treaty bodies to thoroughly scrutinize China's adherence to its human rights commitments and encouraged civil society groups to provide shadow reports that detail the law's ramifications. According to the CTA, heightened international surveillance is essential to counter alleged cultural assimilation initiatives in Tibet. Panellist Bhuchung K. Tsering pointed out Beijing's strategies aimed at altering Tibetan identity, such as introducing boarding schools, imposing restrictions on Tibetan-language education, and modifying traditional place names. These steps, he suggested, intend to sever future generations from their religious, historical, and cultural roots.

During the panel, a Chinese representative defended the legislative framework as a constitutional effort to promote ethnic unity and equal rights, dismissing allegations of repression. In contrast, Chukki argued against these assertions, pointing to persistent curbs on religious and linguistic freedoms, forced relocations, arbitrary detentions, and the destruction of monasteries, as documented by the CTA. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026