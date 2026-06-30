India's Monsoon Woes: Impact of El Nino on Farming and Economy

India is expected to experience below-average monsoon rainfall in July following one of the driest Junes recorded since 1901. This could affect agriculture and economic growth, as monsoons provide 70% of annual rainfall necessary for farming. The escalating El Nino may further reduce rainfalls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India Is Likely To See Belowaverage Monsoon Rainfall In July After Logging Its Fifthdriest June Since Records Began In | Updated: 30-06-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 19:42 IST
India's Monsoon Woes: Impact of El Nino on Farming and Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is bracing for below-average monsoon rainfall in July after enduring one of the driest Junes since records began in 1901, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday. This news has sparked concerns over agricultural productivity and economic stability, given that monsoons replenish essential water sources in India's vast economy, where agriculture plays a critical role.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the IMD, reported that July's monsoon rainfall is forecast at below 94% of the long-term average. This is worrisome as July accounts for the bulk of the season's precipitation, essential for sowing summer crops. The recent shortfall in June already marked a significant deviation from predicted rainfall percentages.

The El Nino phenomenon is poised to strengthen, exacerbating the dry conditions already observed. Historically, El Nino has been linked to reduced rainfall in India, leading to severe droughts, crop failures, and restrictions on grain exports. However, some forecasts suggest an increase in rain over the coming days, which may provide the necessary soil moisture for delayed crop sowing.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026