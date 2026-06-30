India's Monsoon Woes: Impact of El Nino on Farming and Economy

India Is Likely To See Belowaverage Monsoon Rainfall In July After Logging Its Fifthdriest June Since Records Began In

India is bracing for below-average monsoon rainfall in July after enduring one of the driest Junes since records began in 1901, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday. This news has sparked concerns over agricultural productivity and economic stability, given that monsoons replenish essential water sources in India's vast economy, where agriculture plays a critical role.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the IMD, reported that July's monsoon rainfall is forecast at below 94% of the long-term average. This is worrisome as July accounts for the bulk of the season's precipitation, essential for sowing summer crops. The recent shortfall in June already marked a significant deviation from predicted rainfall percentages.

The El Nino phenomenon is poised to strengthen, exacerbating the dry conditions already observed. Historically, El Nino has been linked to reduced rainfall in India, leading to severe droughts, crop failures, and restrictions on grain exports. However, some forecasts suggest an increase in rain over the coming days, which may provide the necessary soil moisture for delayed crop sowing.