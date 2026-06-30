Central Banks Boost Gold Reserves Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, central banks around the globe are ramping up their gold reserves, according to a survey by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF). The report states that 30% of central banks are planning to increase their gold allocations in the coming years.

The survey indicates that 82% of central banks are expected to hold physical gold by 2026, a significant increase from the previous year. Additionally, 61% anticipate gold prices to stabilize between USD 5,000 and USD 6,000 per ounce by June 2027. Gold purchases are driven more by strategic considerations to shield against geopolitical risks, as highlighted by 51% of respondents.

The report also underscores a notable shift in currency preferences, with a decrease in dollar allocations in favor of the euro and renminbi. Emerging markets are prominently leading this trend, despite some challenges posed by these alternatives. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence is on the rise in central banks, aimed at enhancing efficiency and decision-making.