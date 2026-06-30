Ghana Floods: A Torrent of Tragedy

At Least People Have Died After Torrential Rains Flooded Large Parts Of Ghana

Severe flooding in Ghana has led to the tragic deaths of at least 12 individuals, according to the Ghana National Fire Service.

The disaster has significantly impacted large parts of the nation, including its capital city, Accra. Torrential rainfall has caused widespread devastation across the region.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with emergency services tirelessly working to mitigate the situation and provide relief to affected communities.