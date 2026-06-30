Ghana Floods: A Torrent of Tragedy

At least 12 people have died due to severe flooding in Ghana, including significant areas of the capital, Accra. The Ghana National Fire Service has confirmed ongoing rescue operations as the region battles the aftermath of relentless torrential rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least People Have Died After Torrential Rains Flooded Large Parts Of Ghana | Updated: 30-06-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 19:36 IST
Ghana Floods: A Torrent of Tragedy

Severe flooding in Ghana has led to the tragic deaths of at least 12 individuals, according to the Ghana National Fire Service.

The disaster has significantly impacted large parts of the nation, including its capital city, Accra. Torrential rainfall has caused widespread devastation across the region.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with emergency services tirelessly working to mitigate the situation and provide relief to affected communities.

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